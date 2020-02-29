All apartments in Navy Yard City
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

2255 High View Ln NW #D-202

2255 High View Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2255 High View Lane Northwest, Navy Yard City, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
STUNNING WATER VIEW - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, (253) 830-5160

Rental Terms:
* Rent: $1,400.00
* Available: Now
* Application Fee: $42.00
* Security Deposit: $1,400.00
* Water/Sewer/Garbage: $100.00
* Admin Fee: $250.00
* Renters Insurance Required

DESCRIPTION:
OH - THAT VIEW! Takes your breath away. This is a beautifully appointed single story condo with stunning 180 degree water view of Sinclair Inlet. Light filled, open concept flow plan offering designer paint colors, laminate flooring through-out and a huge view deck with access from living space and master suite. Master offers private bath and abundant storage.. This community is conveniently perched above downtown Bremerton making it an ideal location for commuting to area bases, Seattle Ferry, conveniences of Silverdale and at the doorway to the Olympic Peninsula.

Our pet policy allows for one pet, 25 Lbs. max

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE3752752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 have any available units?
2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Navy Yard City, WA.
What amenities does 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 have?
Some of 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 currently offering any rent specials?
2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 is pet friendly.
Does 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 offer parking?
Yes, 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 offers parking.
Does 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 have a pool?
No, 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 does not have a pool.
Does 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 have accessible units?
No, 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 High View Ln NW #D-202 does not have units with air conditioning.
