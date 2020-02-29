2255 High View Ln NW #D-202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rental Terms:

* Rent: $1,400.00

* Available: Now

* Application Fee: $42.00

* Security Deposit: $1,400.00

* Water/Sewer/Garbage: $100.00

* Admin Fee: $250.00

* Renters Insurance Required



OH - THAT VIEW! Takes your breath away. This is a beautifully appointed single story condo with stunning 180 degree water view of Sinclair Inlet. Light filled, open concept flow plan offering designer paint colors, laminate flooring through-out and a huge view deck with access from living space and master suite. Master offers private bath and abundant storage.. This community is conveniently perched above downtown Bremerton making it an ideal location for commuting to area bases, Seattle Ferry, conveniences of Silverdale and at the doorway to the Olympic Peninsula.



Our pet policy allows for one pet, 25 Lbs. max



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee is in place we will remove the listing for you.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

