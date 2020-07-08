Rent Calculator
4304 230th Pl SW
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM
4304 230th Pl SW
4304 230th Place Southwest
Location
4304 230th Place Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Cedar Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4304 230th Pl SW have any available units?
4304 230th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mountlake Terrace, WA
.
Is 4304 230th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
4304 230th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 230th Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 4304 230th Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace
.
Does 4304 230th Pl SW offer parking?
No, 4304 230th Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 4304 230th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 230th Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 230th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 4304 230th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 4304 230th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 4304 230th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 230th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4304 230th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 230th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 230th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
