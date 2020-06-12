/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moses Lake, WA
828 Rees
828 Rees Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
828 Rees Available 07/06/20 3 bed 2 bath over 1500 sq feet, double car garage on Rees in Moses lake - This Beauty Features 3 Bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, fenced backyard , underground sprinklers, Community park, over 1500
219 Pinyon
219 E Pinyon Ct, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1588 sqft
219 Pinyon Available 07/10/20 House For Rent - 1588 sq. ft., Newly Remodeled Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Fenced Yard, UGS, Desirable Neighborhood, Pets Maybe, 1 Year Lease (RLNE5845760)
514 KENTUCKY DR
514 Kentucky Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2013 sqft
514 KENTUCKY DR Available 07/15/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
210 W Nelson Rd
210 West Nelson Road, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1534 sqft
Home for Rent - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Large Detached Garage, Alley Access, Low Maintenance Yard, Living Room & Family Room, Washer & Dryer Included, No Pets, Tenant Responsible for all Utilities, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834881)
1300 W Virginia Street
1300 West Virginia Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
1300 W Virginia Street Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available August 2020 1300 W Virginia St Moses Lake Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage on a corner lot.
1203 E Terrace Ave
1203 East Terrace Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Half off first month's rent with a 12 month lease - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
1111 Baker St
1111 South Baker Street, Moses Lake, WA
1111 Baker St Available 08/03/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with workshop - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1111 S Baker St 4 bedroom 2 bath home with detached workshop. Backyard with patio and deck off master.
506 Washington
506 N Washington St, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
506 Washington Available 06/16/20 FURNISHED- 3 bed 2 bath double car garage, large lot Lawn care included - Gorgeous furnished home on large corner lot. Interior is completely brand new, all appliances included.
544 Grand Dr
544 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1194 sqft
544 Grand Dr Available 07/06/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Moses Lake - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 544 Grand Dr. Beautifully remodeled 3+ bed 1 bath home with large, fenced backyard.
722 S Grand Dr
722 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
722 S Grand Dr Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 722 Grand Dr. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 995 sq ft. home with extra storage shed.
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 07/06/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available July 06, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.
1348 Deborah Street
1348 Deborah Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1242 sqft
1348 Deborah Street Available 06/19/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
3015 Rd H NE
3015 Road H NE, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Country Living Close to Town! - Country living close to town w/WSG paid! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom w/ Large detached garage/shop. New hardwood & carpet. Appliances. EFA/CAC, UGS. No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4305941)
1705 W Mockingbird St
1705 Mockingbird Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
1705 W Mockingbird St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available August 2020 1705 W Mockingbird St Moses Lake WA 98837 Beautiful single family home 1200+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.
718 SUNBURST CT
718 Northwest Sunburst Court, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
718 SUNBURST CT - 718S Available 07/06/20 Townhouse for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
610 Florida Dr
610 Florida Drive, Moses Lake, WA
610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake: 610 N Florida Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard.
905 Camas Place
905 Camas Place, Moses Lake, WA
905 Camas Place Available 07/03/20 Large House For Rent - 2146 sq. ft 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Big Yard, UGS, 3 Car Garage, Gas FP, 1 Pet OK w/ $600 Fee Size & Breed Specific, 1 Year Lease (RLNE3130077)
3404 MARINER
3404 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
3404 MARINER Available 07/08/20 House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE
4097 Cove West Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
1900 Leanne Avenue
1900 Leanne Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
1900 Leanne Avenue Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent WSG Included! - 1520 sq. ft., W/S/G Paid, Newer Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Appliances, EFA/CAC, 2 Car Garage, No Pets, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2738215)
406 Birch Street
406 West Birch Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1425 sqft
406 Birch Street Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent - 1425 sq. ft., Newer Construction, Walk In Pantry, Walk In Closet, 2 Car Garage, UGS, No Pets, 1 Year Lease, Property Manager: Joe Knox No Pets Allowed (RLNE2724583)
837 Polo Ridge Dr
837 Polo Ridge Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available June 2020 in Moses Lake Beautiful newer 1700+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.
3409 MARINER
3409 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
3409 MARINER Available 07/08/20 House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE
3700 West Peninsula Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE Available 08/07/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
