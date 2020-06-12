37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moses Lake, WA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
828 Rees
828 Rees Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
828 Rees Available 07/06/20 3 bed 2 bath over 1500 sq feet, double car garage on Rees in Moses lake - This Beauty Features 3 Bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms, large corner lot, fenced backyard , underground sprinklers, Community park, over 1500

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Pinyon
219 E Pinyon Ct, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1588 sqft
219 Pinyon Available 07/10/20 House For Rent - 1588 sq. ft., Newly Remodeled Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Fenced Yard, UGS, Desirable Neighborhood, Pets Maybe, 1 Year Lease (RLNE5845760)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
514 KENTUCKY DR
514 Kentucky Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2013 sqft
514 KENTUCKY DR Available 07/15/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 W Nelson Rd
210 West Nelson Road, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1534 sqft
Home for Rent - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home. Large Detached Garage, Alley Access, Low Maintenance Yard, Living Room & Family Room, Washer & Dryer Included, No Pets, Tenant Responsible for all Utilities, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834881)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1300 W Virginia Street
1300 West Virginia Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1008 sqft
1300 W Virginia Street Available 08/03/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Available August 2020 1300 W Virginia St Moses Lake Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage on a corner lot.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1203 E Terrace Ave
1203 East Terrace Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
864 sqft
Half off first month's rent with a 12 month lease - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1111 Baker St
1111 South Baker Street, Moses Lake, WA
1111 Baker St Available 08/03/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with workshop - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1111 S Baker St 4 bedroom 2 bath home with detached workshop. Backyard with patio and deck off master.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Washington
506 N Washington St, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
506 Washington Available 06/16/20 FURNISHED- 3 bed 2 bath double car garage, large lot Lawn care included - Gorgeous furnished home on large corner lot. Interior is completely brand new, all appliances included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
544 Grand Dr
544 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1194 sqft
544 Grand Dr Available 07/06/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Moses Lake - Available July 2020 in Moses Lake 544 Grand Dr. Beautifully remodeled 3+ bed 1 bath home with large, fenced backyard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
722 S Grand Dr
722 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
722 S Grand Dr Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 722 Grand Dr. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 995 sq ft. home with extra storage shed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 07/06/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available July 06, 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1348 Deborah Street
1348 Deborah Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1242 sqft
1348 Deborah Street Available 06/19/20 Nice 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3015 Rd H NE
3015 Road H NE, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Country Living Close to Town! - Country living close to town w/WSG paid! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom w/ Large detached garage/shop. New hardwood & carpet. Appliances. EFA/CAC, UGS. No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4305941)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1705 W Mockingbird St
1705 Mockingbird Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
1705 W Mockingbird St Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available August 2020 1705 W Mockingbird St Moses Lake WA 98837 Beautiful single family home 1200+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
718 SUNBURST CT
718 Northwest Sunburst Court, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1128 sqft
718 SUNBURST CT - 718S Available 07/06/20 Townhouse for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Florida Dr
610 Florida Drive, Moses Lake, WA
610 Florida Dr Available 08/03/20 Large home for rent in Moses Lake - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake: 610 N Florida Immaculate 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage. Over 2300 sf, stainless appliances, underground sprinklers, fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 Camas Place
905 Camas Place, Moses Lake, WA
905 Camas Place Available 07/03/20 Large House For Rent - 2146 sq. ft 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Big Yard, UGS, 3 Car Garage, Gas FP, 1 Pet OK w/ $600 Fee Size & Breed Specific, 1 Year Lease (RLNE3130077)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3404 MARINER
3404 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
3404 MARINER Available 07/08/20 House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE
4097 Cove West Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
4097 COVE WEST DRIVE Available 07/06/20 3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1900 Leanne Avenue
1900 Leanne Avenue, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
1900 Leanne Avenue Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent WSG Included! - 1520 sq. ft., W/S/G Paid, Newer Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Appliances, EFA/CAC, 2 Car Garage, No Pets, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2738215)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
406 Birch Street
406 West Birch Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1425 sqft
406 Birch Street Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent - 1425 sq. ft., Newer Construction, Walk In Pantry, Walk In Closet, 2 Car Garage, UGS, No Pets, 1 Year Lease, Property Manager: Joe Knox No Pets Allowed (RLNE2724583)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
837 Polo Ridge Dr
837 Polo Ridge Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath w/ 2 car garage - Available June 2020 in Moses Lake Beautiful newer 1700+sf home 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3409 MARINER
3409 Marinier Lane, Moses Lake, WA
3409 MARINER Available 07/08/20 House for Rent - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE
3700 West Peninsula Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3700 WEST PENINSULA DRIVE Available 08/07/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.

