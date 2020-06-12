/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
14 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Moses Lake, WA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
29 Units Available
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
Central Park Villas in Moses Lake, Washington are designed for the modern urban dweller, with a pool ready for stand-up paddleboard lessons, and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Evergreen
1010 S Evergreen Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1108 sqft
1010 Evergreen - 1010 Evergreen Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom Duplex - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Unit
1137 West Lakeside Drive, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Lakefront Duplex - Available June 1, 2020 1137 Lakeside Dr Lower Moses Lake, WA 98837 Lakefront home with all utilities (even electric) included! Large 2+ bed, 1 bath lakefront lower level duplex unit. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1137 Lakeside Upper Unit
1137 W Lakeside Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
1137 Lakeside Upper Unit - Lakeside Upper Available 07/01/20 2 bed, 2 bath furnished lake front duplex - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upper level duplex on the lake.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
331 Mattson
331 N Mattson Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
331 Mattson Available 07/10/20 House for Rent - 780 sq. ft, Updateded, 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Appliances, EFA/CAC, Fenced Yard, No Pets, 1 Year Lease. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1966166)
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1709 Fern #A
1709 W Fern Dr, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Tri Plex Townhouse for Rent - W/S/G Paid, Appliances, W/D, No Pets, 1 Year Lease No Pets Allowed (RLNE2000326)
Results within 1 mile of Moses Lake
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1213 Vandenburg
1213 Vandenburg Loop, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Remodeled Duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, WSG Included, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, Detached Garage, 1 Year Lease, No Pets! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845850)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1226 LOWRY STREET
1226 Lowry Street, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
962 sqft
Totally remodeled house - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
813 CANNON
813 Cannon Lane, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$695
Duplex for Rent with new paint and carpet - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
813 LINDBERG
813 Lindberg Lane, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$695
813 LINDBERG - 813L Available 07/08/20 Duplex for Rent - NO SHOWINGS WILL BE SCHEDULED UNTIL ALL APPLICANTS ARE APPROVED! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
924 South Division Street #118
924 S Division St, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1162 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Moses Lake
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6386 Road D.3 NE
6386 Road D.2 Northeast, Grant County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
3000 sqft
6386 Road D.3 NE Available 07/15/20 Fully Furnished Lakefront Home! - 3000 sq. ft.
Similar Pages
Moses Lake 2 BedroomsMoses Lake 2 BedroomsMoses Lake 3 BedroomsMoses Lake 3 BedroomsMoses Lake Apartments with BalconyMoses Lake Apartments with Balcony
Moses Lake Apartments with GarageMoses Lake Apartments with GarageMoses Lake Apartments with ParkingMoses Lake Apartments with ParkingMoses Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer