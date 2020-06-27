All apartments in Monroe
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

17135 Wales St SE

17135 Wales Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17135 Wales Street Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Monroe! Available Soon! - Wonderful home for entertaining. High vaulted ceilings and grand living room invite you into this spacious, bright, and open 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home. Desired floor plan where the living room and dining room can accommodate ample seating. Gas fireplace, kitchen granite counters, stainless steel appliances, natural stone tile in guest bath, master suite with his and her sinks and walk-in closet. Nice backyard with patio, walking distance to parks and 6 minute drive to shopping.

SQ FT: 1700

YEAR BUILT: 2000

COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cambridge Park

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Monroe
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fryelands
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Park Place
HIGH SCHOOL: Monroe

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Dogs and cats under 30 lbs.

LEASE TERMS: 12 MONTHS

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4985759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17135 Wales St SE have any available units?
17135 Wales St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 17135 Wales St SE have?
Some of 17135 Wales St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17135 Wales St SE currently offering any rent specials?
17135 Wales St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17135 Wales St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17135 Wales St SE is pet friendly.
Does 17135 Wales St SE offer parking?
Yes, 17135 Wales St SE offers parking.
Does 17135 Wales St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17135 Wales St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17135 Wales St SE have a pool?
No, 17135 Wales St SE does not have a pool.
Does 17135 Wales St SE have accessible units?
No, 17135 Wales St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17135 Wales St SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17135 Wales St SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 17135 Wales St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17135 Wales St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
