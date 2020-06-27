17135 Wales St SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Monroe! Available Soon! - Wonderful home for entertaining. High vaulted ceilings and grand living room invite you into this spacious, bright, and open 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home. Desired floor plan where the living room and dining room can accommodate ample seating. Gas fireplace, kitchen granite counters, stainless steel appliances, natural stone tile in guest bath, master suite with his and her sinks and walk-in closet. Nice backyard with patio, walking distance to parks and 6 minute drive to shopping.



SQ FT: 1700



YEAR BUILT: 2000



COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cambridge Park



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Monroe

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fryelands

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Park Place

HIGH SCHOOL: Monroe



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Dogs and cats under 30 lbs.



LEASE TERMS: 12 MONTHS



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,000

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



