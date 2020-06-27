17135 Wales St SE

Amenities
Charming 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Monroe! Available Soon! - Wonderful home for entertaining. High vaulted ceilings and grand living room invite you into this spacious, bright, and open 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home. Desired floor plan where the living room and dining room can accommodate ample seating. Gas fireplace, kitchen granite counters, stainless steel appliances, natural stone tile in guest bath, master suite with his and her sinks and walk-in closet. Nice backyard with patio, walking distance to parks and 6 minute drive to shopping.
SQ FT: 1700
YEAR BUILT: 2000
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cambridge Park
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Monroe
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Fryelands
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Park Place
HIGH SCHOOL: Monroe
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. Dogs and cats under 30 lbs.
LEASE TERMS: 12 MONTHS
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
