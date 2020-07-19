16847 Copper Mountain Rd

Amenities
Clean Spacious Home Minutes from Downtown Monroe - Nestled in The Foothills above Monroe, this 2-story home features an open kitchen with granite counters, island, a nice sized pantry, and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cozy gas fireplace, lovely outdoor garden space, large back deck, and fully fenced private yard. There is a detached 2 car garage outfitted with heat for winter use and 2 additional parking spaces off the back alley. New exterior and interior paint. The new interchange between Hwy 2 & 522 will make for an even easier eastside commute. Approximately one mile to the Microsoft Connector bus Park & Ride, Evergreen State Fairground & Raceway, Restaurants & Shops and mile to Lake Tye Recreational Area with Skate Park and Bicycle Path
Available Now
No Smoking
1 cat only
Tenant pays all utilities
-First month: $2100
-Deposit: $2100
Please contact Marilyn Fivash at 206-300-0609 for more information
(RLNE2588568)