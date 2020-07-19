All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 16847 Copper Mountain Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, WA
/
16847 Copper Mountain Rd
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

16847 Copper Mountain Rd

16847 Copper Mountain Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16847 Copper Mountain Road Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
Clean Spacious Home Minutes from Downtown Monroe - Nestled in The Foothills above Monroe, this 2-story home features an open kitchen with granite counters, island, a nice sized pantry, and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cozy gas fireplace, lovely outdoor garden space, large back deck, and fully fenced private yard. There is a detached 2 car garage outfitted with heat for winter use and 2 additional parking spaces off the back alley. New exterior and interior paint. The new interchange between Hwy 2 & 522 will make for an even easier eastside commute. Approximately one mile to the Microsoft Connector bus Park & Ride, Evergreen State Fairground & Raceway, Restaurants & Shops and mile to Lake Tye Recreational Area with Skate Park and Bicycle Path
Available Now
No Smoking
1 cat only
Tenant pays all utilities
-First month: $2100
-Deposit: $2100
Please contact Marilyn Fivash at 206-300-0609 for more information

(RLNE2588568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16847 Copper Mountain Rd have any available units?
16847 Copper Mountain Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 16847 Copper Mountain Rd have?
Some of 16847 Copper Mountain Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16847 Copper Mountain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
16847 Copper Mountain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16847 Copper Mountain Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 16847 Copper Mountain Rd is pet friendly.
Does 16847 Copper Mountain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 16847 Copper Mountain Rd offers parking.
Does 16847 Copper Mountain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16847 Copper Mountain Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16847 Copper Mountain Rd have a pool?
No, 16847 Copper Mountain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 16847 Copper Mountain Rd have accessible units?
No, 16847 Copper Mountain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 16847 Copper Mountain Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 16847 Copper Mountain Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16847 Copper Mountain Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 16847 Copper Mountain Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morning Run Apartments
18463 Blueberry Ln
Monroe, WA 98201

Similar Pages

Monroe 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMonroe Apartments with Garages
Monroe Apartments with ParkingMonroe Dog Friendly Apartments
Monroe Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA
Port Orchard, WAEdgewood, WABurlington, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College