16369 156th St SE Available 08/05/19 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Well Maintained Home in the Freyelands - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath well maintained 2 story home in the Freyelands. Inviting living and dining room with vaulted ceilings and bay window. Family room with gas fireplace and slider that leads to a very large, fully fenced backyard. Master bedroom with generous walk in closet and full bath. Easy access to freeway, schools, bus station, park and bike trails. Washer and dryer included, 2 car garage with door openers. No smoking, no pets. CS/KIO/PTS.



(RLNE4925045)