Home
/
Monroe, WA
/
15927 Cascade Lane Southeast
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:54 AM

15927 Cascade Lane Southeast

15927 Cascade Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15927 Cascade Lane Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Located on a cul-de-sac, this home shines with new exterior paint, new roof as well as laminate flooring. (check back for new pictures, coming soon) The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, just shy of 1,600 sq ft., Natural gas central heat with A/C, Master has walk in closet and en-suite bath, Inside laundry comes with NEW washer & dryer, back yard has deck & large storage shed.

Pets will be considered with additional deposit and rent.
Move in is first and deposit of $2,800 plus $45/adult application fee.
Tenant pays all utilities and tends the landscaping.
This quite and uneventful neighborhood is around the corner from the entrance to the 522 freeway for easy access to the east side with access to public transit near by. The house itself is located at the end of a cul-de-sac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast have any available units?
15927 Cascade Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast have?
Some of 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
15927 Cascade Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast offers parking.
Does 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15927 Cascade Lane Southeast has units with air conditioning.

