15927 Cascade Lane Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Located on a cul-de-sac, this home shines with new exterior paint, new roof as well as laminate flooring. (check back for new pictures, coming soon) The home has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, just shy of 1,600 sq ft., Natural gas central heat with A/C, Master has walk in closet and en-suite bath, Inside laundry comes with NEW washer & dryer, back yard has deck & large storage shed.



Pets will be considered with additional deposit and rent.

Move in is first and deposit of $2,800 plus $45/adult application fee.

Tenant pays all utilities and tends the landscaping.

This quite and uneventful neighborhood is around the corner from the entrance to the 522 freeway for easy access to the east side with access to public transit near by. The house itself is located at the end of a cul-de-sac