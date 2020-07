Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

See all PMI available rentals here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound



Renovated spacious 3 bedroom home in Monroe on cul-de-sac. New paint inside, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator range, microwave, and dishwasher. Also includes washer and dryer. Spacious and fully fenced backyard, and shed for storage.



Pets okay with owner approval