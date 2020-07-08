Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

15115 174th Ave SE Available 06/01/20 15115 174th Ave SE - (FOR RENT) Great 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler is a must see. Bright kitchen with hickory cabinets, granite countertops, Pergo flooring, skylights and garden windows. Newer appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Entertainment sized deck leads to a fully fenced back yard. Two car garage with opener. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



(RLNE5747893)