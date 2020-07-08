All apartments in Monroe
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

15115 174th Ave SE

15115 174th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

15115 174th Avenue Southeast, Monroe, WA 98272

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
15115 174th Ave SE Available 06/01/20 15115 174th Ave SE - (FOR RENT) Great 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler is a must see. Bright kitchen with hickory cabinets, granite countertops, Pergo flooring, skylights and garden windows. Newer appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Entertainment sized deck leads to a fully fenced back yard. Two car garage with opener. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

(RLNE5747893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15115 174th Ave SE have any available units?
15115 174th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, WA.
What amenities does 15115 174th Ave SE have?
Some of 15115 174th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15115 174th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
15115 174th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15115 174th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 15115 174th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 15115 174th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 15115 174th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 15115 174th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15115 174th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15115 174th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 15115 174th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 15115 174th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 15115 174th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 15115 174th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15115 174th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15115 174th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15115 174th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

