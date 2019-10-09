Amenities

4217 164th Pl SE Available 10/15/19 Application Pending!!!!! Available Soon! Great Bothell location! Awesome kitchen and Floorplan! - Great Bothell Home in very nice community. Floor plan is very functional and tons of natural light. Awesome open kitchen with with stainless appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space. Hard wood floors throughout most of the main level. The kitchen overlooks a paved back yard and is great for entertaining. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. The home features a huge walk-in pantry, 2 linen closets and plenty of storage space. Master bedroom boasts a spacious walk-in closet and 5 piece bath. Upstairs laundry and three additional nice size bedrooms. Easy access to freeways, shopping, schools, parks and trails.



SQ FT:2074



YEAR BUILT: 2007



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Camden Meadows



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Forest View

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway

HIGH SCHOOL: Henry Jackson



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner will consider small pets under 25lbs. Pet Screening Fee may apply. $250 deposit per pet.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2150

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $350



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



