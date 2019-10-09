All apartments in Mill Creek East
4217 164th Pl SE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

4217 164th Pl SE

4217 164th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4217 164th Place Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4217 164th Pl SE Available 10/15/19 Application Pending!!!!! Available Soon! Great Bothell location! Awesome kitchen and Floorplan! - Great Bothell Home in very nice community. Floor plan is very functional and tons of natural light. Awesome open kitchen with with stainless appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space. Hard wood floors throughout most of the main level. The kitchen overlooks a paved back yard and is great for entertaining. Living room with cozy gas fireplace. The home features a huge walk-in pantry, 2 linen closets and plenty of storage space. Master bedroom boasts a spacious walk-in closet and 5 piece bath. Upstairs laundry and three additional nice size bedrooms. Easy access to freeways, shopping, schools, parks and trails.

SQ FT:2074

YEAR BUILT: 2007

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Camden Meadows

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Everett
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Forest View
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Henry Jackson

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider small pets under 25lbs. Pet Screening Fee may apply. $250 deposit per pet.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2150
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $350

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE3689442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

