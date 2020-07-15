All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

3913 177th Street SE

3913 177th Street Southeast · (206) 686-6238 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3913 177th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3913 177th Street SE · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2396 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
3913 177th Street SE Available 09/01/20 Canyon Park 3 Bedroom Home - This 2400 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, will be ready for move in September 1, 2020. This home has a cozy, open floor plan for entertaining & relaxation, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, gourmet appliances and lots of cupboard space.. Upstairs you will find, soft lush carpets, the master suite, with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 3 good size bedrooms and a large bonus room. This Property is in the New Tampark Creek Elementary School boundary. Please e-mail Trish@circlepointhomes.com , Property Manager for a showing or more information. Pets are case by case, but not preferred and no smokers please.

(RLNE4979052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 177th Street SE have any available units?
3913 177th Street SE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3913 177th Street SE have?
Some of 3913 177th Street SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 177th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
3913 177th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 177th Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 3913 177th Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 3913 177th Street SE offer parking?
No, 3913 177th Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 3913 177th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 177th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 177th Street SE have a pool?
No, 3913 177th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 3913 177th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 3913 177th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 177th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 177th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3913 177th Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3913 177th Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
