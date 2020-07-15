Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

3913 177th Street SE Available 09/01/20 Canyon Park 3 Bedroom Home - This 2400 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, will be ready for move in September 1, 2020. This home has a cozy, open floor plan for entertaining & relaxation, beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, gourmet appliances and lots of cupboard space.. Upstairs you will find, soft lush carpets, the master suite, with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 3 good size bedrooms and a large bonus room. This Property is in the New Tampark Creek Elementary School boundary. Please e-mail Trish@circlepointhomes.com , Property Manager for a showing or more information. Pets are case by case, but not preferred and no smokers please.



(RLNE4979052)