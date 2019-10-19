Amenities

granite counters stainless steel dog park fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities dog park

3902 176th ST SE Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom Bothell, Sommerwood Home - 3 Bedroom, Designer Home, beautiful hardwoods on main floor, Kitchen great room, with granite, designer cabinets w/glass inserts & under counter lighting, stainless appliances and gas range. Stunning white mill work, 9 foot Gabled ceilings on the main floor with large, bright windows, gas fireplace. Bonus room and Laundry upstairs Park with in community and next door to the new Tambark Park. Close to 405, I-5, Mill Creek Town Center, dining and more!!! Call today, great home.



(RLNE3595263)