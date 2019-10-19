All apartments in Mill Creek East
3902 176th ST SE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

3902 176th ST SE

3902 176th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3902 176th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
3902 176th ST SE Available 11/01/19 3 Bedroom Bothell, Sommerwood Home - 3 Bedroom, Designer Home, beautiful hardwoods on main floor, Kitchen great room, with granite, designer cabinets w/glass inserts & under counter lighting, stainless appliances and gas range. Stunning white mill work, 9 foot Gabled ceilings on the main floor with large, bright windows, gas fireplace. Bonus room and Laundry upstairs Park with in community and next door to the new Tambark Park. Close to 405, I-5, Mill Creek Town Center, dining and more!!! Call today, great home.

(RLNE3595263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 176th ST SE have any available units?
3902 176th ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 3902 176th ST SE have?
Some of 3902 176th ST SE's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 176th ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
3902 176th ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 176th ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 3902 176th ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 3902 176th ST SE offer parking?
No, 3902 176th ST SE does not offer parking.
Does 3902 176th ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 176th ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 176th ST SE have a pool?
No, 3902 176th ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 3902 176th ST SE have accessible units?
No, 3902 176th ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 176th ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 176th ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3902 176th ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3902 176th ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.
