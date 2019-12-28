All apartments in Mill Creek East
19027 25th Dr SE

19027 25th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

19027 25th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bd 2.5 bath home in quiet Bothell Mill Creek area - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/25ee2d20fa

Lovely 3 bd 2.5 bath home in quiet Crystal Creek Meadows neighborhood. Hard wood flooring in the kitchen and dining area Upper level master with en suite bath.Huge soaking tub, 2 vanities, a large walk in shower and walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms, 2nd full bath and laundry room. Fully landscaped corner lot. 2 car garage. Northshore Schools.

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5388667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19027 25th Dr SE have any available units?
19027 25th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 19027 25th Dr SE have?
Some of 19027 25th Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19027 25th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
19027 25th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19027 25th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19027 25th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 19027 25th Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 19027 25th Dr SE offers parking.
Does 19027 25th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19027 25th Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19027 25th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 19027 25th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 19027 25th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 19027 25th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 19027 25th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19027 25th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19027 25th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19027 25th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

