19027 25th Dr SE

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Lovely 3 bd 2.5 bath home in quiet Bothell Mill Creek area - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/25ee2d20fa



Lovely 3 bd 2.5 bath home in quiet Crystal Creek Meadows neighborhood. Hard wood flooring in the kitchen and dining area Upper level master with en suite bath.Huge soaking tub, 2 vanities, a large walk in shower and walk in closet. 2 more bedrooms, 2nd full bath and laundry room. Fully landscaped corner lot. 2 car garage. Northshore Schools.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5388667)