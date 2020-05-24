All apartments in Mill Creek East
18724 22nd Dr SE

18724 22nd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18724 22nd Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Cozy 3 beds in Bothell. Minutes to I-405 and shops - Cozy and sunny 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths townhouse with 2 car garage. Home is conveniently located near I-405 and all local shops. Backs to greenbelt. Close to neighborhood tot lot & walking nature trails. Great location for everything, yet on quiet dead end street. New furnace installed in 2017. Front and side yard maintained by HOA. Backyard is tenant's responsibility.

Bothell school district, Woodside Elementary, Heatherwood Middle and Henry M. Jackson High School. Tenant to verify.

No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. First, last and Security Deposit to move in, 12 months lease. Non-refundable application fee at $43 per adult. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Please follow this link for approval criterial: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4441981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18724 22nd Dr SE have any available units?
18724 22nd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
Is 18724 22nd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
18724 22nd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18724 22nd Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 18724 22nd Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 18724 22nd Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 18724 22nd Dr SE offers parking.
Does 18724 22nd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18724 22nd Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18724 22nd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 18724 22nd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 18724 22nd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 18724 22nd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18724 22nd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18724 22nd Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18724 22nd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18724 22nd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
