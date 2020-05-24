18724 22nd Dr SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garage playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground garage

Cozy 3 beds in Bothell. Minutes to I-405 and shops - Cozy and sunny 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths townhouse with 2 car garage. Home is conveniently located near I-405 and all local shops. Backs to greenbelt. Close to neighborhood tot lot & walking nature trails. Great location for everything, yet on quiet dead end street. New furnace installed in 2017. Front and side yard maintained by HOA. Backyard is tenant's responsibility.



Bothell school district, Woodside Elementary, Heatherwood Middle and Henry M. Jackson High School. Tenant to verify.



No pet, no smoking. Washer/Dryer in unit. All appliances stay. First, last and Security Deposit to move in, 12 months lease. Non-refundable application fee at $43 per adult. For showing, please text Toni at 425-327-0446. Appointment requires. Please follow this link for approval criterial: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4441981)