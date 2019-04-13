All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:34 AM

18614 46th Ave SE

18614 46th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

18614 46th Ave SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
Beautiful Toll Brothers New Construction - Come check out this beautiful fully furnished new construction Toll Brothers home! Large master suite on lower level with plenty of storage space. Chef's kitchen has large island with a walk out covered patio. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms and a second master suite. Home is fully landscaped with a fenced yard. 1 car garage and no pets please

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4823202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18614 46th Ave SE have any available units?
18614 46th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18614 46th Ave SE have?
Some of 18614 46th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18614 46th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18614 46th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18614 46th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 18614 46th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mill Creek East.
Does 18614 46th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 18614 46th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 18614 46th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18614 46th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18614 46th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 18614 46th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 18614 46th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 18614 46th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18614 46th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18614 46th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18614 46th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18614 46th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
