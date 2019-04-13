Beautiful Toll Brothers New Construction - Come check out this beautiful fully furnished new construction Toll Brothers home! Large master suite on lower level with plenty of storage space. Chef's kitchen has large island with a walk out covered patio. Upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms and a second master suite. Home is fully landscaped with a fenced yard. 1 car garage and no pets please
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18614 46th Ave SE have any available units?
18614 46th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18614 46th Ave SE have?
Some of 18614 46th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18614 46th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18614 46th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.