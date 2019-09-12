18115 36th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newer Upgraded Bothell 3d 2.5bath home! - Meticulously cared for private home lives like it's brand new! Top of the line finishes, chefs kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters & eat-in kitchen space. Gas fireplace, over-sized windows providing an abundance of natural light. The dining room opens to a carefully designed outdoor entertaining space with natural landscaping and backs to a Greenbelt! A large master w/ ensuite & walk-in closet plus two additional spacious bedrooms and full size bathroom Northshore SD!



(RLNE5111205)