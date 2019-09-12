All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

18115 36th Ave SE

18115 36th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18115 36th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newer Upgraded Bothell 3d 2.5bath home! - Meticulously cared for private home lives like it's brand new! Top of the line finishes, chefs kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters & eat-in kitchen space. Gas fireplace, over-sized windows providing an abundance of natural light. The dining room opens to a carefully designed outdoor entertaining space with natural landscaping and backs to a Greenbelt! A large master w/ ensuite & walk-in closet plus two additional spacious bedrooms and full size bathroom Northshore SD!

(RLNE5111205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18115 36th Ave SE have any available units?
18115 36th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 18115 36th Ave SE have?
Some of 18115 36th Ave SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18115 36th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18115 36th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18115 36th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18115 36th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 18115 36th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 18115 36th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 18115 36th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18115 36th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18115 36th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 18115 36th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 18115 36th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 18115 36th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18115 36th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18115 36th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18115 36th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18115 36th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
