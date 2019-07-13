17707 33rd DR SE #8

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel dog park

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Immaculate Bothell Single Family Home - AVAILABLE NOW! - Bothell home, just off of 35th, close to HWY 9 and I405. This well kept 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1679 sq ft home boasts a large fenced backyard, and 2 car garage. Interior features include; hardwood floors downstairs, wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, a master bedroom suite, and abundant closet space in every room.

Award winning schools, across the street from Tambark Park and minutes to Mill Creek Town Center!

2 Car Garage + Driveway Parking & Guest Parking

First Month's Rent + $2399 Security Deposit



(RLNE4953861)