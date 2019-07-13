All apartments in Mill Creek East
Location

17707 33rd Dr SE, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Immaculate Bothell Single Family Home - AVAILABLE NOW! - Bothell home, just off of 35th, close to HWY 9 and I405. This well kept 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1679 sq ft home boasts a large fenced backyard, and 2 car garage. Interior features include; hardwood floors downstairs, wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, a master bedroom suite, and abundant closet space in every room.
Award winning schools, across the street from Tambark Park and minutes to Mill Creek Town Center!
2 Car Garage + Driveway Parking & Guest Parking
First Month's Rent + $2399 Security Deposit

(RLNE4953861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17707 33rd DR SE #8 have any available units?
17707 33rd DR SE #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17707 33rd DR SE #8 have?
Some of 17707 33rd DR SE #8's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17707 33rd DR SE #8 currently offering any rent specials?
17707 33rd DR SE #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17707 33rd DR SE #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17707 33rd DR SE #8 is pet friendly.
Does 17707 33rd DR SE #8 offer parking?
Yes, 17707 33rd DR SE #8 offers parking.
Does 17707 33rd DR SE #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17707 33rd DR SE #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17707 33rd DR SE #8 have a pool?
No, 17707 33rd DR SE #8 does not have a pool.
Does 17707 33rd DR SE #8 have accessible units?
No, 17707 33rd DR SE #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 17707 33rd DR SE #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17707 33rd DR SE #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17707 33rd DR SE #8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17707 33rd DR SE #8 does not have units with air conditioning.
