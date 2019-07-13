17707 33rd DR SE #8

Amenities
Immaculate Bothell Single Family Home - AVAILABLE NOW! - Bothell home, just off of 35th, close to HWY 9 and I405. This well kept 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1679 sq ft home boasts a large fenced backyard, and 2 car garage. Interior features include; hardwood floors downstairs, wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, a master bedroom suite, and abundant closet space in every room.
Award winning schools, across the street from Tambark Park and minutes to Mill Creek Town Center!
2 Car Garage + Driveway Parking & Guest Parking
First Month's Rent + $2399 Security Deposit
(RLNE4953861)