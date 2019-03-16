Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

17426 14th Dr SE Available 03/19/19 Modern Bothell home near Mill Creek Town Center - Beautiful Bothell home ideally located just minutes from the Mill Creek Town Center! Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths featured in this modern feeling house. Enjoy the hardwood floors found throughout the main floor, complete with natural light and open concept flow from the foyer to the family room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, along with 2 full bathrooms and laundry room. The backyard includes a deck great for barbecues and entertaining. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (equal to one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,050 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE3787249)