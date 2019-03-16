All apartments in Mill Creek East
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

17426 14th Dr SE

17426 14th Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17426 14th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA 98012

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17426 14th Dr SE Available 03/19/19 Modern Bothell home near Mill Creek Town Center - Beautiful Bothell home ideally located just minutes from the Mill Creek Town Center! Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths featured in this modern feeling house. Enjoy the hardwood floors found throughout the main floor, complete with natural light and open concept flow from the foyer to the family room, dining room, and kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steal appliances. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, along with 2 full bathrooms and laundry room. The backyard includes a deck great for barbecues and entertaining. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (equal to one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,050 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3787249)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17426 14th Dr SE have any available units?
17426 14th Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek East, WA.
What amenities does 17426 14th Dr SE have?
Some of 17426 14th Dr SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17426 14th Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
17426 14th Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17426 14th Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17426 14th Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 17426 14th Dr SE offer parking?
No, 17426 14th Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 17426 14th Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17426 14th Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17426 14th Dr SE have a pool?
No, 17426 14th Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 17426 14th Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 17426 14th Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17426 14th Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17426 14th Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17426 14th Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17426 14th Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
