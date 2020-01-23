Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath home - *Application Pending
Modern and exquisitely updated 2 bedroom home features large master with en suite bath and walk in closet. Gorgeous wood floors in common areas. Stunning kitchen features stainless appliances. Large fenced yard and 2 car garage as well as garden shed for additional storage.
Rental requirements: - 600 credit score or above all adults - 2 years good rental history - $5400 combined verifiable gross income
Pets: Small dogs considered on case by case basis
Contact: Todd Branyord Todd@havenrent.com or select "Contact Us" to arrange viewing.
Property #3102
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5463148)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2316 93rd St E have any available units?
2316 93rd St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Midland, WA.
What amenities does 2316 93rd St E have?
Some of 2316 93rd St E's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 93rd St E currently offering any rent specials?
2316 93rd St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 93rd St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 93rd St E is pet friendly.
Does 2316 93rd St E offer parking?
Yes, 2316 93rd St E offers parking.
Does 2316 93rd St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 93rd St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 93rd St E have a pool?
No, 2316 93rd St E does not have a pool.
Does 2316 93rd St E have accessible units?
No, 2316 93rd St E does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 93rd St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 93rd St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 93rd St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 93rd St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)