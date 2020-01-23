2316 93rd St E

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath home - *Application Pending



Modern and exquisitely updated 2 bedroom home features large master with en suite bath and walk in closet. Gorgeous wood floors in common areas. Stunning kitchen features stainless appliances. Large fenced yard and 2 car garage as well as garden shed for additional storage.



Rental requirements:

- 600 credit score or above all adults

- 2 years good rental history

- $5400 combined verifiable gross income



Pets: Small dogs considered on case by case basis



Contact: Todd Branyord

Todd@havenrent.com or select "Contact Us" to arrange viewing.



Property #3102



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5463148)