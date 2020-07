Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

ACT FAST!!! WON'T LAST!!!



Huge 3 bedroom/1 bath two story house available in Shelton! This unit offers a large open concept living room and kitchen, laundry room with hookups, fenced in front yard, large deck in backyard, built in 1 car garage, new flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinetry and counter-tops, new appliances and pets are welcome on a case by case basis. Do not miss out and apply today at www.stabilityproperties.com.



*Currently in the renovation stage, pictures to come*