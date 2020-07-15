/
port angeles
5 Apartments for rent in Port Angeles, WA📍
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
323 E 13th St
323 East 13th Street, Port Angeles, WA
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
Beautiful, newly constructed, property featuring second floor studio with private entrance. Monthly rent includes all city utilities.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
314 E. Second St
314 East 2nd Street, Port Angeles, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2648 sqft
Fantastic Location in Port Angeles - Bring your business ideas to this fantastic location in Port Angeles. Spacious 4 BR 2 BA . Entry to building makes an impressive lobby/waiting area for your clients. Woodburning stove w/builtins adds to the charm.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
624 S Evans Ave
624 Evans Ave, Port Angeles, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1821 sqft
For lease only. Beautiful former vacation rental 3 BR 2.5 BA split level house with partial view of the Strait. Entry level has master suite with propane fireplace, walk-in closet and second closet with mirror doors.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1426 Rook Dr
1426 Rook Drive, Port Angeles, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
This beautifully designed home in PortAngeles has custom features through-out.Textured quartz counters,custom cabinetry throughout,walk in tile surround shower in MA bath w/double vanity sink. Black out blinds in bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
2938 East Walnut Street - 12
2938 East Walnut Street, Port Angeles East, WA
1 Bedroom
$892
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ACT FAST, RARE VACANCY!!! 1 bed/1 bath corner unit available in Port Angeles, tucked away in a respectable quiet community. Enjoy our on-site laundry facility and covered parking. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.
