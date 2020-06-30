All apartments in Martha Lake
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 AM

1319 183rd PL SE

1319 183rd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1319 183rd Street Southeast, Martha Lake, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to Devon Hill, a Quietly Nestled, Quality Community. A Stunning Vaulted Foyer greets you as you enter into this larger than average home. This home has an array of amenities designed for comfort and elegance. Stainless Steel Appliances,Granite Counter Tops, Extra Storage,Pantry, Gas Fireplace. This home features a highly functional Kitsap Floorplan with Kitchen, Breakfast Bar and Dining Nook all greeting a wide open Main Floor Den with optional 5th Bedroom or Office Space. The upper floor of this High Quality Home has 4 bedrooms including a Large Master Suite with 5 Pc. Bath,Tastefully Tiled. The home has a Fenced Backyard perfect for the kids or your Small Dogs. Close to North Creek Park and Mill Creek Town Center. Large 2 Car Garage, In-Unit Washer/Dryer.This property is being Pre-Marketed and will be available for occupancy in Early March. Showings Only Property- Check Availability and Schedule a Showing Today.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $8,685 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, 30lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,695| Security/Damage Deposit $2,695 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Backyard, Extra Storage, Pantry in Kitchen, Disposal, Gas Fireplace, Garage, Seperate Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 183rd PL SE have any available units?
1319 183rd PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Martha Lake, WA.
What amenities does 1319 183rd PL SE have?
Some of 1319 183rd PL SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 183rd PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
1319 183rd PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 183rd PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 183rd PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 1319 183rd PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 1319 183rd PL SE offers parking.
Does 1319 183rd PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 183rd PL SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 183rd PL SE have a pool?
No, 1319 183rd PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 1319 183rd PL SE have accessible units?
No, 1319 183rd PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 183rd PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 183rd PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 183rd PL SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 183rd PL SE does not have units with air conditioning.

