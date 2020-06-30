1319 183rd PL SE

Amenities

Welcome to Devon Hill, a Quietly Nestled, Quality Community. A Stunning Vaulted Foyer greets you as you enter into this larger than average home. This home has an array of amenities designed for comfort and elegance. Stainless Steel Appliances,Granite Counter Tops, Extra Storage,Pantry, Gas Fireplace. This home features a highly functional Kitsap Floorplan with Kitchen, Breakfast Bar and Dining Nook all greeting a wide open Main Floor Den with optional 5th Bedroom or Office Space. The upper floor of this High Quality Home has 4 bedrooms including a Large Master Suite with 5 Pc. Bath,Tastefully Tiled. The home has a Fenced Backyard perfect for the kids or your Small Dogs. Close to North Creek Park and Mill Creek Town Center. Large 2 Car Garage, In-Unit Washer/Dryer.This property is being Pre-Marketed and will be available for occupancy in Early March. Showings Only Property- Check Availability and Schedule a Showing Today.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $8,685 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, 30lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,695| Security/Damage Deposit $2,695 | $250 Document fee applies



