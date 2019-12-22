Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Mt. Rainier View home minutes from Downtown Gig Harbor - Wonderful Mt. Rainier View home minutes from Downtown Gig Harbor



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler is approx. 1,679 sq. ft. and has been freshly updated throughout with new paint, light fixtures and laminate flooring. The open concept kitchen features a custom tile backsplash, custom island and all new stainless appliances. The kitchen opens to the living room which features a woodstove and wonderful views of Mt. Rainier. Down the hall there are two bedrooms and a full bath, along with a large master bedroom with an attached bathroom. The home has a large mudroom and front loading washer and dryer. Outside there is a large covered deck to enjoy the amazing views of Colvos Passage, Commencement Bay, Mt. Rainier and the wildlife on the Puget Sound. The home has an extra large carport, with storage along with an additional oversized carport, with room for boat or RV parking. This home is a one of a kind and a must see! No Smoking and One Small Pet (under 30lbs) Negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



1908 Lybecker Dr. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,000.00/ month

Deposit: $1,900.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



(RLNE5320692)