Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1908 Lybecker Dr. NW

1908 Lybecker Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Lybecker Drive Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Mt. Rainier View home minutes from Downtown Gig Harbor - Wonderful Mt. Rainier View home minutes from Downtown Gig Harbor

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rambler is approx. 1,679 sq. ft. and has been freshly updated throughout with new paint, light fixtures and laminate flooring. The open concept kitchen features a custom tile backsplash, custom island and all new stainless appliances. The kitchen opens to the living room which features a woodstove and wonderful views of Mt. Rainier. Down the hall there are two bedrooms and a full bath, along with a large master bedroom with an attached bathroom. The home has a large mudroom and front loading washer and dryer. Outside there is a large covered deck to enjoy the amazing views of Colvos Passage, Commencement Bay, Mt. Rainier and the wildlife on the Puget Sound. The home has an extra large carport, with storage along with an additional oversized carport, with room for boat or RV parking. This home is a one of a kind and a must see! No Smoking and One Small Pet (under 30lbs) Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

1908 Lybecker Dr. NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,000.00/ month
Deposit: $1,900.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5320692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW have any available units?
1908 Lybecker Dr. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, WA.
What amenities does 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW have?
Some of 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Lybecker Dr. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW offers parking.
Does 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW have a pool?
No, 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW have accessible units?
No, 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1908 Lybecker Dr. NW does not have units with air conditioning.
