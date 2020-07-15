Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1528 sf rambler has an attached 2 car garage and a large serene backyard with partially covered deck. Inside are vaulted ceilings, and skylights that allow natural light to flow through house. The kitchen has granite counters and offers lots of cabinet and counter space. The living room features a cozy wood stove. There is a large master suite with separate master bathroom. The community of Sunrise Trace features walking trails and tennis and basketball courts. The home has washer and dryer hook-ups. One small dog under 25 pounds negotiable, no cats. No Smoking Property.
11826 15th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $2,050.00/month
Deposit: $1,950.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available July 1
Currently Occupied
No Cats Allowed
