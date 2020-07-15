Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking garage tennis court

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1528 sf rambler has an attached 2 car garage and a large serene backyard with partially covered deck. Inside are vaulted ceilings, and skylights that allow natural light to flow through house. The kitchen has granite counters and offers lots of cabinet and counter space. The living room features a cozy wood stove. There is a large master suite with separate master bathroom. The community of Sunrise Trace features walking trails and tennis and basketball courts. The home has washer and dryer hook-ups. One small dog under 25 pounds negotiable, no cats. No Smoking Property.



Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com

For a virtual Tour cut and paste this link: https://youtu.be/HiCGHq5RS_g



11826 15th Ave NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,050.00/month

Deposit: $1,950.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available July 1

Currently Occupied

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Cats Allowed



