Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

11826 15th Ave NW

11826 15th Avenue Northwest · (253) 858-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11826 15th Avenue Northwest, Maplewood, WA 98332

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11826 15th Ave NW · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1528 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom Rambler in Gig Harbor’s Sunrise Trace - 3 Bedroom Rambler in Gig Harbor’s Sunrise Trace
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1528 sf rambler has an attached 2 car garage and a large serene backyard with partially covered deck. Inside are vaulted ceilings, and skylights that allow natural light to flow through house. The kitchen has granite counters and offers lots of cabinet and counter space. The living room features a cozy wood stove. There is a large master suite with separate master bathroom. The community of Sunrise Trace features walking trails and tennis and basketball courts. The home has washer and dryer hook-ups. One small dog under 25 pounds negotiable, no cats. No Smoking Property.

Apply at: www.mcnallymanagement.com
For a virtual Tour cut and paste this link: https://youtu.be/HiCGHq5RS_g

11826 15th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,050.00/month
Deposit: $1,950.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available July 1
Currently Occupied
Please call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4529398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

