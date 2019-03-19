All apartments in Machias
15468 Virginia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15468 Virginia Street

15468 Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Location

15468 Virginia Street, Machias, WA 98290

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Provide truly unparalleled corporate housing in the heart of Seattle in this fully furnished three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath masterpiece. The former home of the founder of Norton Antivirus, this luxury flats features and amenities unfold over two levels and a spacious 1,750 square feet in a residence next to Seattles iconic Pike Place Market.

Located in the Pike Place district, astride and with sweeping views of Elliot Bay on Puget Sound, the home is a short two-minute stroll from Downtown Seattle, and close to Fortune 500 firms such as Amazon, Starbucks, and close to others such as Boeing, Nordstrom, Expediters International, Microsoft, Weyerhaeuser, and Paccar. Seattles most iconic destinations are all around; the Great Wheel, Pikes Place Market, The Seattle Aquarium, The Space Needle, Key Arena, The Moore and Paramount Theater are all within easy walking distance.

A secure gateway leads you through a peaceful, manicured garden courtyard to the front steps. Rich Mahogany floors and woodwork paired with white walls and stainless steel throughout the bi-level flat provide a striking and modern contrast. The entire home was fully renovated in 2014, and it shows. Two of the bedrooms are here downstairs. One huge bedroom is setup as an office, the other a den with a comfy sofa and keyboard. Full bathrooms accompany the bedrooms. At the top of a staircase featuring a skylight and a driftwood handrail lies an art deco inspired living room featuring commanding views of Puget Sound and a steel-and-tile cladded wood burning fireplace. To get closer, step out onto an incredible furnished balcony overlooking the Great Wheel, Aquarium, and the ferries of Puget Sound. Back inside, the living room flows to the connected kitchen with bar counter pass through and high-end trough sink. A stainless steel island gas range with vent hood and all the kitchen accoutrements will make for gourmet meals. The separate oven, microwave, and refrigerator are adjacent, flu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

How much should you be paying for rent?

