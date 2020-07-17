All apartments in Larch Way
Find more places like 18007 12th PL W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Larch Way, WA
/
18007 12th PL W
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

18007 12th PL W

18007 12th Place West · (206) 393-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

18007 12th Place West, Larch Way, WA 98037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18007 12th PL W · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home For Rent - Welcome to this well-taken care home! You will fall in love with the spacious floor plan. Great room open concept with kitchen, dining, family/living room with gas fireplace. Upstairs opens to loft/play area with 3 bedrooms including a romantic master suite. Rich, dark hardwood floors. With a beautiful front and back yard. Convenient to freeway access, close to Alderwood mall, H-Mart, and amenities. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home.

Pets on a case by case basis.

Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.
Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant
Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.

Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility. Security deposit equals a month of rent.

(RLNE5891801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18007 12th PL W have any available units?
18007 12th PL W has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 18007 12th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
18007 12th PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18007 12th PL W pet-friendly?
Yes, 18007 12th PL W is pet friendly.
Does 18007 12th PL W offer parking?
No, 18007 12th PL W does not offer parking.
Does 18007 12th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18007 12th PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18007 12th PL W have a pool?
No, 18007 12th PL W does not have a pool.
Does 18007 12th PL W have accessible units?
No, 18007 12th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 18007 12th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 18007 12th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18007 12th PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 18007 12th PL W does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18007 12th PL W?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANorth Lynnwood, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAPicnic Point, WAMill Creek, WAMukilteo, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WAMill Creek East, WAEastmont, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WASilver Firs, WAWoodinville, WACottage Lake, WALake Stevens, WAMarysville, WAMercer Island, WAMonroe, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity