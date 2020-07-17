18007 12th PL W

Amenities

Great Home For Rent - Welcome to this well-taken care home! You will fall in love with the spacious floor plan. Great room open concept with kitchen, dining, family/living room with gas fireplace. Upstairs opens to loft/play area with 3 bedrooms including a romantic master suite. Rich, dark hardwood floors. With a beautiful front and back yard. Convenient to freeway access, close to Alderwood mall, H-Mart, and amenities. Don't miss out on this gorgeous home.



Pets on a case by case basis.



Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.

Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant

Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.



Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility. Security deposit equals a month of rent.



