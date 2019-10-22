15904 14th Ave W

Amenities

Upgraded & spacious 1,884 sq ft 3bd 2.5bth home w/ loft & 2 car garage - This spacious home built in 2010 has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a loft and a 2 car garage. Downstairs offers a living room with gas fireplace, dining area with hardwood floors, kitchen with tile counters and bath. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, full size hall bathroom, laundry room and loft area perfect for an office space. The backyard is low maintenance and offers a large patio to relax on. Designer colors and custom upgrades throughout the home make this an amazing place to call home.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3411728)