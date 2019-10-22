All apartments in Larch Way
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

15904 14th Ave W

15904 14th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

15904 14th Avenue West, Larch Way, WA 98087

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded & spacious 1,884 sq ft 3bd 2.5bth home w/ loft & 2 car garage - This spacious home built in 2010 has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a loft and a 2 car garage. Downstairs offers a living room with gas fireplace, dining area with hardwood floors, kitchen with tile counters and bath. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, full size hall bathroom, laundry room and loft area perfect for an office space. The backyard is low maintenance and offers a large patio to relax on. Designer colors and custom upgrades throughout the home make this an amazing place to call home.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3411728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15904 14th Ave W have any available units?
15904 14th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Larch Way, WA.
What amenities does 15904 14th Ave W have?
Some of 15904 14th Ave W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15904 14th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
15904 14th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15904 14th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 15904 14th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 15904 14th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 15904 14th Ave W offers parking.
Does 15904 14th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15904 14th Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15904 14th Ave W have a pool?
No, 15904 14th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 15904 14th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 15904 14th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 15904 14th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 15904 14th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15904 14th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 15904 14th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

