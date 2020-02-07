All apartments in Lakeland North
3336 South 300th Place

3336 South 300th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3336 South 300th Place, Lakeland North, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
356- Located in Desirable West Hill Auburn, 3BD-2BA ONLY $2195!! -
This home is in a great location in West Hill Auburn. Beautiful landscaping will draw you in from the street. The vaulted ceilings will catch your eye as soon as you walk in the front door. Downstairs you will find the following family room, dinning room, living room, kitchen, laundry room and 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you will find a large master with walk in closet and full bathroom. 2 other bedrooms just down the hall and a full bathroom.

marissa@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3812575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 South 300th Place have any available units?
3336 South 300th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland North, WA.
Is 3336 South 300th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3336 South 300th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 South 300th Place pet-friendly?
No, 3336 South 300th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland North.
Does 3336 South 300th Place offer parking?
No, 3336 South 300th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3336 South 300th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3336 South 300th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 South 300th Place have a pool?
No, 3336 South 300th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3336 South 300th Place have accessible units?
No, 3336 South 300th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 South 300th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 South 300th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3336 South 300th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3336 South 300th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

