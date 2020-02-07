3336 South 300th Place

Amenities

356- Located in Desirable West Hill Auburn, 3BD-2BA ONLY $2195!! -

This home is in a great location in West Hill Auburn. Beautiful landscaping will draw you in from the street. The vaulted ceilings will catch your eye as soon as you walk in the front door. Downstairs you will find the following family room, dinning room, living room, kitchen, laundry room and 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs you will find a large master with walk in closet and full bathroom. 2 other bedrooms just down the hall and a full bathroom.



No Pets Allowed



