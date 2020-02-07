31701 46th Place South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

362 - Large Rambler on 1/4 Acre Lot!! - You have got to see this home. Boasting a pristine and unique landscape you don't want to miss out on this amazing home. This 3 bed 2.5 bath is located on desirable West Hill Kent on a lot at the end of a dead end road! You will enjoy the 2 fireplaces the disconnect the 2 family rooms. For the green thumbs, we have a fully equipped garden shed and for the summer evening BBQ'ers we have a large deck with table and chairs provided!. This home is located minutes from I-5, Hwy18 and Hwy 167.



No pets please.



Call today for a showing 253-765-5720 or email receptionist@zaran.com



No Pets Allowed



