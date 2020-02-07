All apartments in Lakeland North
Find more places like 31701 46th Place South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland North, WA
/
31701 46th Place South
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

31701 46th Place South

31701 46th Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland North
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

31701 46th Place South, Lakeland North, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
362 - Large Rambler on 1/4 Acre Lot!! - You have got to see this home. Boasting a pristine and unique landscape you don't want to miss out on this amazing home. This 3 bed 2.5 bath is located on desirable West Hill Kent on a lot at the end of a dead end road! You will enjoy the 2 fireplaces the disconnect the 2 family rooms. For the green thumbs, we have a fully equipped garden shed and for the summer evening BBQ'ers we have a large deck with table and chairs provided!. This home is located minutes from I-5, Hwy18 and Hwy 167.

No pets please.

Call today for a showing 253-765-5720 or email receptionist@zaran.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31701 46th Place South have any available units?
31701 46th Place South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland North, WA.
What amenities does 31701 46th Place South have?
Some of 31701 46th Place South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31701 46th Place South currently offering any rent specials?
31701 46th Place South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31701 46th Place South pet-friendly?
No, 31701 46th Place South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland North.
Does 31701 46th Place South offer parking?
No, 31701 46th Place South does not offer parking.
Does 31701 46th Place South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31701 46th Place South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31701 46th Place South have a pool?
No, 31701 46th Place South does not have a pool.
Does 31701 46th Place South have accessible units?
No, 31701 46th Place South does not have accessible units.
Does 31701 46th Place South have units with dishwashers?
No, 31701 46th Place South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31701 46th Place South have units with air conditioning?
No, 31701 46th Place South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Lake Townhomes
4702 S 302nd Ln
Lakeland North, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Lakeland North 2 BedroomsLakeland North Apartments with Parking
Lakeland North Apartments with PoolLakeland North Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeland North Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WA
Klahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College