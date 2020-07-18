All apartments in Lakeland North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

29030 45th Ave S

29030 45th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

29030 45th Ave S, Lakeland North, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Move-in Special*** $100.00 of the first three (3) months of rent. Remaining months of lease are $1,850.00 per month.

The most space for the best price and ready for immediate move in! Your whole family will fall in love with this well kept single family rental home perfectly located in a nice neighborhood close to freeways, shopping, and schools so you can spend more time living and less time driving. A huge backyard workshop, complete with electricity, provides the perfect retreat for the family handyman and offers extra space to keep your new home clutter free. The living room features beautifully refinished hardwood floors and a wood stove fireplace to create cozy evenings with loved ones. An additional large family room off the eat-in kitchen provides plenty of space for each family member to relax or entertain in comfort with a half bathroom and easy access to the huge covered deck for year round enjoyment. Don’t wait and miss your chance to make this your new home sweet home, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29030 45th Ave S have any available units?
29030 45th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland North, WA.
What amenities does 29030 45th Ave S have?
Some of 29030 45th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29030 45th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
29030 45th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29030 45th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 29030 45th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 29030 45th Ave S offer parking?
No, 29030 45th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 29030 45th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29030 45th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29030 45th Ave S have a pool?
No, 29030 45th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 29030 45th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 29030 45th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 29030 45th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 29030 45th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29030 45th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 29030 45th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
