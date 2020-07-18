29030 45th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Move-in Special*** $100.00 of the first three (3) months of rent. Remaining months of lease are $1,850.00 per month.



The most space for the best price and ready for immediate move in! Your whole family will fall in love with this well kept single family rental home perfectly located in a nice neighborhood close to freeways, shopping, and schools so you can spend more time living and less time driving. A huge backyard workshop, complete with electricity, provides the perfect retreat for the family handyman and offers extra space to keep your new home clutter free. The living room features beautifully refinished hardwood floors and a wood stove fireplace to create cozy evenings with loved ones. An additional large family room off the eat-in kitchen provides plenty of space for each family member to relax or entertain in comfort with a half bathroom and easy access to the huge covered deck for year round enjoyment. Don’t wait and miss your chance to make this your new home sweet home, schedule a showing today!