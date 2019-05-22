All apartments in Lake Tapps
Lake Tapps, WA
3114 Deer Island Dr E
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3114 Deer Island Dr E

3114 Deer Island Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

3114 Deer Island Drive East, Lake Tapps, WA 98391

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome LAKE FRONT 4 Bedroom Home With Private Dock on Lake Tapps!! - RARE OPPORTUNITY! Enjoy waterfront living at Lake Tapps! This updated daylight basement rambler has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, recently remodeled downstairs bathroom and other modern touches throughout. Washer and dryer included. Enjoy your own private dock (no lift) or serene lake views from your large deck. Call us today to arrange a viewing, this home won't last! Please note that deck is being rebuilt soon.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE3917631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

