Lake Stevens, WA
8828 Meridian Pl NE
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

8828 Meridian Pl NE

8828 Meridian Pl NE Unit 202 · No Longer Available
Location

8828 Meridian Pl NE Unit 202, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Lake Stevens Townhouse - Property Id: 110599

Nicely maintained and very clean townhouse in Lake Stevens! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with brand new carpet and paint throughout! Lots of natural light, gas fireplace, master has a walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in the unit! Attached garage with storage under stairs!

Close access to Hwy 9, Hwy 2 and the 204!
Convenient to jump on whatever highway is needed to get where you need to go! Great for Boeing, and commuting!

Walking distance to Lake Stevens Target, Haggans, Bartell's, the new Ram restaurant and many more!

Walk or bike out your front door to the trail line!

NEW Carpet!
NEW Paint!
NEW Flooring!
VERY Clean!

With all of this newness in mind, absolutely NO PETS!!
NO SMOKING!!

Requirements:

~good credit score
~all accounts in good standing
~verifiable income
~no evictions ever
~good rental history
~renters insurance required
~1 year lease term
~application fee of $45 per person over 18 that will occupy the town home
~deposit equal to one month's rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110599
Property Id 110599

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4805265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8828 Meridian Pl NE have any available units?
8828 Meridian Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 8828 Meridian Pl NE have?
Some of 8828 Meridian Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8828 Meridian Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
8828 Meridian Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8828 Meridian Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 8828 Meridian Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 8828 Meridian Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 8828 Meridian Pl NE offers parking.
Does 8828 Meridian Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8828 Meridian Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8828 Meridian Pl NE have a pool?
No, 8828 Meridian Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 8828 Meridian Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 8828 Meridian Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8828 Meridian Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8828 Meridian Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8828 Meridian Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8828 Meridian Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
