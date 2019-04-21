8828 Meridian Pl NE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Lake Stevens Townhouse - Property Id: 110599



Nicely maintained and very clean townhouse in Lake Stevens! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with brand new carpet and paint throughout! Lots of natural light, gas fireplace, master has a walk-in closet. Washer and dryer in the unit! Attached garage with storage under stairs!



Close access to Hwy 9, Hwy 2 and the 204!

Convenient to jump on whatever highway is needed to get where you need to go! Great for Boeing, and commuting!



Walking distance to Lake Stevens Target, Haggans, Bartell's, the new Ram restaurant and many more!



Walk or bike out your front door to the trail line!



NEW Carpet!

NEW Paint!

NEW Flooring!

VERY Clean!



With all of this newness in mind, absolutely NO PETS!!

NO SMOKING!!



Requirements:



~good credit score

~all accounts in good standing

~verifiable income

~no evictions ever

~good rental history

~renters insurance required

~1 year lease term

~application fee of $45 per person over 18 that will occupy the town home

~deposit equal to one month's rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110599

