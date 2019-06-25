All apartments in Lake Stevens
8415 16th St. NE
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

8415 16th St. NE

8415 16th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8415 16th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8415 16th St. NE Available 08/01/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with a 2 Car Garage in Lake Stevens - Welcome to your new home in Lake Stevens! Hidden Paradise in Washington, served by Lake Stevens Schools an award winning and most desirable school district in the County. Tucked away in the beautiful Parkway Ridge plat, this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath has a 2-car garage, a grand entry that opens to the the living room with gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen comes with all appliances, and dining area has slider to deck and fenced backyard. 5-piece bath in Master. Washer/Dryer hook-ups only. PET FRIENDLY! This property will be available on August 1st. AB/PTS/KIO

(RLNE3345659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 16th St. NE have any available units?
8415 16th St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 8415 16th St. NE have?
Some of 8415 16th St. NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 16th St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
8415 16th St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 16th St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 16th St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 8415 16th St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 8415 16th St. NE offers parking.
Does 8415 16th St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 16th St. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 16th St. NE have a pool?
No, 8415 16th St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 8415 16th St. NE have accessible units?
No, 8415 16th St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 16th St. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 16th St. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 16th St. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 16th St. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
