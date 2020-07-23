33 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Stevens, WA

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1725 70th Ave SE
1725 70th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
375 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Shared house near trestle in Lake Stevens - Property Id: 246892 Available October 1, 2020. Downstairs for rent. Terms negotiable, prefer one year lease.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Stevens

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Marysville
1415 8th ST
1415 8th Street, Marysville, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
Cute 1+ Bedroom house - Cute 1+ bedroom house with large living room and large bonus rec room, new carpet, 1 full bath, dining room, all appliances included, washer & dryer are as is and work great, but won't be repaired if they break.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 4
2232 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Please view the video walk through online at AsgardNW.com under virtual viewing. Due to current events, we are only showing the unit to approved applicants. Apply online at AsgardNW.com. There is a $40 application fee.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Delta
2415 11th St #5
2415 11th Street, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
549 sqft
Come visit the Highlander Apartments in Everett, WA! We are a quiet community with beautiful views, conveniently located within walking distance of Everett Community College and just minutes from downtown Everett, where you can get a bite at one of
Results within 10 miles of Lake Stevens
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
19 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,268
615 sqft
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Silver Lake
Breckenridge Apartment Homes
11000 -16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
610 sqft
Welcome to Breckenridge Apartment Homes in the beautiful Pacific Northwest! If you’re seeking an apartment in Everett, WA, our community has it all. Minutes from the Puget Sounds, Breckenridge offers the amenities you desire at an affordable price.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Westmont
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,223
780 sqft
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
685 sqft
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Westmont
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,232
709 sqft
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
26 Units Available
Holly
Camelot Apartments
11030 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
665 sqft
Apartment community features underground parking, a dog park, a gym with a sauna and an indoor pool. Interiors have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Just off Evergreen Way, and moments from I-5.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Holly
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
659 sqft
Apartment community nestled on park-like grounds minutes from I-405 and I-5, with sport court, gym, pool and spa, and lighted tennis court. The pet-friendly complex host community events like summer BBQs and monthly movie nights.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Cascade View
West Mall Place
9300 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,277
661 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units in pet-friendly apartments. Each offers a dryer, forced air heating, large closets and USB outlets. Many units also offer washers and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
4 Units Available
Holly
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
689 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,543
849 sqft
Brand-new homes close to town center and a hiking trail. Units have full-size washers and big windows that allow ample sunlight. Residents have access to heated pools.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Silver Lake
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
815 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Everett, WA, that’s in a quiet community near all the modern amenities you need, check out Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Washington,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
651 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Everett Mall South
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
660 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly grounds offer clubhouse, pool, spa, gym, business center, playground. Located near Walter East Hall Memorial Golf Course, Boeing Fwy and Hwy 5. Minutes from Norma Beach.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
14 Units Available
South Forest Park
Evergreen on 47
1111 47th St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Evergreen on 47 in Everett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
68 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,342
650 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
26 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,392
647 sqft
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
9 Units Available
Port Gardner
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
685 sqft
This community offers majestic views of Possession Sound along with a gym, elevators, and referral program. Eco-friendly appliances are in units, and individual climate control is provided. Doyle Park and Everett Mall are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
18 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
747 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
$
14 Units Available
Holly
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lake Stevens, WA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Lake Stevens offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Lake Stevens, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

