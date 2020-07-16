Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020

34 Apartments for rent in Lake Stevens, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Stevens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
8416 19th St NE
8416 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2542 sqft
8416 19th St NE Available 08/07/20 2-Story in Lake Stevens - 2-story home located in Lake Stevens, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, approximately 2500 Sq Ft. Features wood-floor entry, formal living and dining room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1725 70th Ave SE
1725 70th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
375 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Shared house near trestle in Lake Stevens - Property Id: 246892 The house is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Downstairs for rent. It is a large living space including bedroom with walk-in closet, and full bath attached.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Stevens

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Stevens Farms
11721 12th St SE
11721 12th Street Southeast, Cavalero, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
1993 sqft
11721 12th St SE Available 08/14/20 Application Pending! Lovely Lake Stevens Location, 4 Bedrooms, Fully Fenced Yard! - Beautiful home in Lake Stevens offered by T-Square Properties. Contains open kitchen, with granite counter tops and large island.

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
East Sunnyside
4121 79th Ave NE
4121 79th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Remodeled Property - Hardwood Floor in Living room - Beautiful Updated Kitchen - Metallic Tile Back splash - Stainless Steel Appliances - White Shaker Cabinets - Flat Top Stove - Entertainment Deck - Gorgeous Master Bath with Marble Tile
Results within 5 miles of Lake Stevens

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Gardner
3132 Lombard Ave, Unit 1
3132 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this awesome, conveniently located ground level, Corner Unit! Bathroom fully remodeled & New Flooring + paint throughout! Friendly, quiet neighbors in this small, 7 unit building.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
2232 Hoyt Avenue - 4
2232 Hoyt Avenue, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Please view the video walk through online at AsgardNW.com under virtual viewing. Due to current events, we are only showing the unit to approved applicants. Apply online at AsgardNW.com. There is a $40 application fee.

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Kellogg Marsh
9228 50th Ave NE
9228 50th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1054 sqft
Beautiful Marysville Townhouse has 1054 Sq-ft with 2 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Open Kitchen with gorgeous Stone Counter Tops, LED lighting, and Eat-In-Dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Stevens
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
30 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
68 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
9 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
17 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
192 Units Available
Silver Lake
Helm
101 128th Street, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,357
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
979 sqft
Everett is tied to the ocean and its shifting landscape of waves. And when you live close enough to skip stones on Silver Lake or walk the shoreline at Picnic Point Park, you live at the helm.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
2 Units Available
Silver Lake
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Everett, WA, that’s in a quiet community near all the modern amenities you need, check out Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Washington,
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
6 Units Available
Holly
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Westmont
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Westmont
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,209
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unparalleled Location in Everett We have a refreshing pool for warm summer days and a fitness center to sweat it out after a long day at work. Our property comes with decks and patios, controlled access entry, ample parking and much more.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13419 Meadow Rd
13419 Meadow Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Available 09/01/20 4 brm 3 bath 2 car garage, shop 3.5 car garage - Property Id: 317116 4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage, separate 3.5 car garage 1/3 of a acre fenced automatic gate granite counter tops stainless refrigerator.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
1621 Seattle Hill Rd #S2
1621 Seattle Hill Rd, Mill Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2002 sqft
3 Bedroom plus Loft in Bothell Available NOW!!! - Check out the virtual tour here: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7lzCJ?fs=1&vr=1&initload=0&thumbs=1&chromeless=1&logo=-1 This BRAND NEW 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3913 177th Street SE
3913 177th Street Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2396 sqft
3913 177th Street SE Available 09/01/20 Canyon Park 3 Bedroom Home - This 2400 Square foot, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, will be ready for move in September 1, 2020.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
12307 21st Ave SE
12307 21st Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2075 sqft
12307 21st Ave SE Available 08/29/20 4 Bedroom With Almost New Appliances Available Now! - Please email the current residents to schedule a tour: 12307Everett@gmail.com Come check out this 2-story 4/2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Stevens, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Stevens renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

