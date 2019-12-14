Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 story home located in the highly coveted Parkway Ridge neighborhood of Lake Stevens, approx. 1933 sqft. 2 car garage. Features include, vaulted ceilings, open kitchen/ living room, gas fireplace, well-lit dining area with door to fenced back yard. Kitchen with island, pantry, and all appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs, including large master suite with 5 piece bathroom attached bonus loft area at top of stairs. W/D hook ups only. Pet friendly subject to restrictions, non smoking. Offering 6 to 8 month lease. KIO/PTS/AB



(RLNE4542181)