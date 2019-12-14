All apartments in Lake Stevens
Lake Stevens, WA
8325 19th St NE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:17 PM

8325 19th St NE

8325 19th Street Northeast · (425) 513-0209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8325 19th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8325 19th St NE · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8325 19th St NE Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Lake Stevens - HOLIDAY SPECIAL: $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 story home located in the highly coveted Parkway Ridge neighborhood of Lake Stevens, approx. 1933 sqft. 2 car garage. Features include, vaulted ceilings, open kitchen/ living room, gas fireplace, well-lit dining area with door to fenced back yard. Kitchen with island, pantry, and all appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs, including large master suite with 5 piece bathroom attached bonus loft area at top of stairs. W/D hook ups only. Pet friendly subject to restrictions, non smoking. Offering 6 to 8 month lease. KIO/PTS/AB

(RLNE4542181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 19th St NE have any available units?
8325 19th St NE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8325 19th St NE have?
Some of 8325 19th St NE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8325 19th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
8325 19th St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 19th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8325 19th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 8325 19th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 8325 19th St NE does offer parking.
Does 8325 19th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8325 19th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 19th St NE have a pool?
No, 8325 19th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 8325 19th St NE have accessible units?
No, 8325 19th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 19th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8325 19th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8325 19th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8325 19th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
