Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
800 96th Ave NE #H202
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

800 96th Ave NE #H202

800 96th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

800 96th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
800 96th Ave NE #H202 Available 05/01/20 Lake Stevens View Condo for rent - Lake Stevens View Condo for rent. This top floor, 3 bed / 2 bath corner unit features 1242 sqft w/upgraded flooring, vaulted
ceilings, large family room w/built-in entertainment center & gas fireplace. Nice size kitchen w/all new SS appliance and granite countertops in 2018.
Large balcony w/room for tables, chairs & barbecue + covered parking. Very convenient location w/easy access to Hwy 2 & Hwy
9 w/short commute to Boeing. Just minutes to shopping, dining, downtown Lake Stevens + award winning Lake Stevens School District. Lake view from living room!

Smoking is not allowed in or around the property.

Go to https://showdigs.co/iipcu to schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5680802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 96th Ave NE #H202 have any available units?
800 96th Ave NE #H202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 800 96th Ave NE #H202 have?
Some of 800 96th Ave NE #H202's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 96th Ave NE #H202 currently offering any rent specials?
800 96th Ave NE #H202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 96th Ave NE #H202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 96th Ave NE #H202 is pet friendly.
Does 800 96th Ave NE #H202 offer parking?
Yes, 800 96th Ave NE #H202 offers parking.
Does 800 96th Ave NE #H202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 96th Ave NE #H202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 96th Ave NE #H202 have a pool?
No, 800 96th Ave NE #H202 does not have a pool.
Does 800 96th Ave NE #H202 have accessible units?
No, 800 96th Ave NE #H202 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 96th Ave NE #H202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 96th Ave NE #H202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 96th Ave NE #H202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 96th Ave NE #H202 does not have units with air conditioning.

