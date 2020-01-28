All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

7624 17th Pl SE

7624 17th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

7624 17th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
7624 17th Pl SE Available 02/01/20 Spacious Lk Stevens 2600+sq.ft. 4 bdrm + Den + Bonus room Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom Two-Story home on a corner lot that includes a main floor den and Bonus room (upstairs). Open floorplan. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, counter bar, gas stove, deep pantry, stainless steel appliances include 3-door refrigerator & hardwood floors. Dining area has large sliders to patio and fenced backyard that backs community greenbelt. Den/office and 3/4 bath. Upstairs has 4 good-size bedrooms including the large Master Suite with huge closet and 5 piece bath. Huge Bonus Room. Full guest bath. 2 linen closet. Gas heat. 2 car garage. Home is located within 1 block from community playground. Easy freeway access. Lake Stevens schools.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~1-year Lease term
~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ Security Deposit $4000.00
~1 pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening on www.Petscreening.com
~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals
~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5475444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7624 17th Pl SE have any available units?
7624 17th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 7624 17th Pl SE have?
Some of 7624 17th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7624 17th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
7624 17th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7624 17th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7624 17th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 7624 17th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 7624 17th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 7624 17th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7624 17th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7624 17th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 7624 17th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 7624 17th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 7624 17th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 7624 17th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7624 17th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7624 17th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7624 17th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

