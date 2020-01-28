Amenities

7624 17th Pl SE Available 02/01/20 Spacious Lk Stevens 2600+sq.ft. 4 bdrm + Den + Bonus room Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom Two-Story home on a corner lot that includes a main floor den and Bonus room (upstairs). Open floorplan. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, counter bar, gas stove, deep pantry, stainless steel appliances include 3-door refrigerator & hardwood floors. Dining area has large sliders to patio and fenced backyard that backs community greenbelt. Den/office and 3/4 bath. Upstairs has 4 good-size bedrooms including the large Master Suite with huge closet and 5 piece bath. Huge Bonus Room. Full guest bath. 2 linen closet. Gas heat. 2 car garage. Home is located within 1 block from community playground. Easy freeway access. Lake Stevens schools.



~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~1-year Lease term

~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~ Security Deposit $4000.00

~1 pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening on www.Petscreening.com

~View entire listing here: www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available Rentals

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

~Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.



No Cats Allowed



