7624 17th Pl SE Available 02/01/20 Spacious Lk Stevens 2600+sq.ft. 4 bdrm + Den + Bonus room Home - Beautiful 4 bedroom Two-Story home on a corner lot that includes a main floor den and Bonus room (upstairs). Open floorplan. Stunning kitchen with granite countertops, counter bar, gas stove, deep pantry, stainless steel appliances include 3-door refrigerator & hardwood floors. Dining area has large sliders to patio and fenced backyard that backs community greenbelt. Den/office and 3/4 bath. Upstairs has 4 good-size bedrooms including the large Master Suite with huge closet and 5 piece bath. Huge Bonus Room. Full guest bath. 2 linen closet. Gas heat. 2 car garage. Home is located within 1 block from community playground. Easy freeway access. Lake Stevens schools.
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~1-year Lease term
~All utilities and yard work are tenants responsibilities.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~ Security Deposit $4000.00
~1 pet case by case, negotiable with monthly pet rent. Applicants must complete screening on www.Petscreening.com
No Cats Allowed
