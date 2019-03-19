All apartments in Lake Stevens
717 87th Avenue NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

717 87th Avenue NE

717 87th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

717 87th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large LakeStevens Two Story!! -
Completely remodeled two story home. Up graded sinks and faucets. New Carpet and vinyl! New doors trim and paint. Nice 2 story with 3 good sized bed rooms all up stairs. Huge master walk-in closet. Great loft/bonus area at the top of the stairs.Patio off of the dining room. Fenced backyard that is professionally maintained. Section 8 with good rental history. Pets under 25 lbs. on a case by case basis with restrictions on aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4382400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 87th Avenue NE have any available units?
717 87th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 717 87th Avenue NE have?
Some of 717 87th Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 87th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
717 87th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 87th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 87th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 717 87th Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 717 87th Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 717 87th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 87th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 87th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 717 87th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 717 87th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 717 87th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 717 87th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 87th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 87th Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 87th Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
