717 87th Avenue NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large LakeStevens Two Story!! -

Completely remodeled two story home. Up graded sinks and faucets. New Carpet and vinyl! New doors trim and paint. Nice 2 story with 3 good sized bed rooms all up stairs. Huge master walk-in closet. Great loft/bonus area at the top of the stairs.Patio off of the dining room. Fenced backyard that is professionally maintained. Section 8 with good rental history. Pets under 25 lbs. on a case by case basis with restrictions on aggressive breeds.



(RLNE4382400)