Welcome to 309 S. Davies Rd. in Lake Stevens! This is a stand alone unit on a beautiful property. Surrounded by green and within walking distance to Lake Stevens. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with 733 sq ft. It has been newly remodeled and updated. Has a cute shop area/mud room, good sized living room and dining area, updated bathrooms and kitchen! Shared lake and dock access, and private firepit. Such a cute location, you'll love this home!



No pets allowed.



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living in the rental must complete the online application/screening,

- We require a credit score of 600+

- No felony convictions

- Good rental history - no evictions

- No "Co-Signer" Leases

- Min. monthly income requirement $4200

- Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be attached to the online application

- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,400 | Security Deposit $1,400 | $250 Document fee applies



Tenant responsible for all Utilities.(Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)



Available NOW