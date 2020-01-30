All apartments in Lake Stevens
309 S. Davies Rd.

309 S Davies Rd · No Longer Available
Location

309 S Davies Rd, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Welcome to 309 S. Davies Rd. in Lake Stevens! This is a stand alone unit on a beautiful property. Surrounded by green and within walking distance to Lake Stevens. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with 733 sq ft. It has been newly remodeled and updated. Has a cute shop area/mud room, good sized living room and dining area, updated bathrooms and kitchen! Shared lake and dock access, and private firepit. Such a cute location, you'll love this home!

No pets allowed.

We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living in the rental must complete the online application/screening,
- We require a credit score of 600+
- No felony convictions
- Good rental history - no evictions
- No "Co-Signer" Leases
- Min. monthly income requirement $4200
- Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be attached to the online application
- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,400 | Security Deposit $1,400 | $250 Document fee applies

Tenant responsible for all Utilities.(Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage)

Available NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

