2530 105th Ave SE

Amenities
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street. Living, dining, kitchen, storage, downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. The kitchen opens to a spacious dining area w/ breakfast bar providing a great space for entertaining and relaxing. Situated in a great neighborhood, on a corner, right off hwy 9.
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1800
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
SQ FT: 1402
YEAR BUILT: 2006
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Pasadera
SCHOOL DISTRICT:Lake Stevens
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Glenwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Cavelero
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
