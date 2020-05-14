All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 2530 105th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
2530 105th Ave SE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

2530 105th Ave SE

2530 105th Avenue Southeast · (425) 949-4587 ext. 110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2530 105th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258
Glenwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2530 105th Ave SE · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street. Living, dining, kitchen, storage, downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. The kitchen opens to a spacious dining area w/ breakfast bar providing a great space for entertaining and relaxing. Situated in a great neighborhood, on a corner, right off hwy 9.

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1800
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
SQ FT: 1402

YEAR BUILT: 2006

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Pasadera

SCHOOL DISTRICT:Lake Stevens
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Glenwood
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Cavelero
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1800
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5636612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2530 105th Ave SE have any available units?
2530 105th Ave SE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2530 105th Ave SE have?
Some of 2530 105th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 105th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
2530 105th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 105th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 105th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 2530 105th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 2530 105th Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 2530 105th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2530 105th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 105th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 2530 105th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 2530 105th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 2530 105th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 105th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 105th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 105th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 105th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2530 105th Ave SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity