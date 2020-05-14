2530 105th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending!!! Available NOW!! Pet friendly, 3 Bedroom House Right Off Hwy 9! - Clean and charming Pasadera home with a fenced back yard, one car garage, at end of a quiet street. Living, dining, kitchen, storage, downstairs, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. The kitchen opens to a spacious dining area w/ breakfast bar providing a great space for entertaining and relaxing. Situated in a great neighborhood, on a corner, right off hwy 9.



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1800

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available

SQ FT: 1402



YEAR BUILT: 2006



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Pasadera



SCHOOL DISTRICT:Lake Stevens

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Glenwood

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Cavelero

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



