2509 85th Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 bedroom Crosswater Home! - Well maintained 2 story home in the desirable Crosswater community. This home is 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths w/ a 2 car garage. Central kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances w/ an island. The double sided gas fireplace separates the family room, wired for surround sound and living room both with vaulted ceilings. Beautiful hardwood flooring through out lower level. Huge master with walk-in closet and a five piece bath upstairs with additional full bath and 3 more bedrooms. Dogs accepted on a case by case basis with restrictions on dangerous breeds. Landscaping included.



