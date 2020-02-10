All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1919 83rd Dr NE

1919 83rd Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1919 83rd Drive Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
1919 83rd Dr NE Available 03/15/20 3 Bedrooms. 2.5 Bathrooms in Lake Stevens - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Lake Stevens features an open concept living/dining area and living room. The dining room has a slider to the back deck and fenced in backyard. The spacious living room offers a lot of natural light and a gas fireplace. On clear days you will have a view of Everett and the Olympic Mountains from the living room. All bedrooms are upstairs including the master suite that features a walk-in closet and full bathroom. The laundry room is on the main floor (washer and dryer hook ups only). This house has a 2 car garage on the lower level. Lake Stevens Award Winning School District. Non-smoking, pets on a case by case basis. AB/KIO/PTS Available 3-15-2020

(RLNE5501619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

