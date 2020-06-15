All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1913 84th Ave NE

1913 84th Avenue Northeast · (425) 513-0209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1913 84th Avenue Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1913 84th Ave NE · Avail. Jul 8

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
1913 84th Ave NE Available 07/08/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with a 2 Car Garage - 1913 84th Ave NE Lake Stevens 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. Features include large entry, the main floor has open living space living room with gas fireplace, spacious kitchen has a small counter island, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances included. There is a dining area off the kitchen with access door to fenced backyard. Laundry room on main floor with hook ups only. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms, including master bedroom with a 5 piece bath and there is also a loft could be office or media room. Award winning Lake Stevens School District. This property is Non-smoking, Pet friendly-subject to restrictions. This property will be available on July 8th AB/KIO

(RLNE5816043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1913 84th Ave NE have any available units?
1913 84th Ave NE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1913 84th Ave NE have?
Some of 1913 84th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 84th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1913 84th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 84th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1913 84th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1913 84th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1913 84th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 1913 84th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 84th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 84th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1913 84th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1913 84th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1913 84th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 84th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 84th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1913 84th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1913 84th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
