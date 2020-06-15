All apartments in Lake Stevens
1610 131st Dr Ne

1610 131st Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1610 131st Drive Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Bedroom available for $525.
Quiet neighborhood, looking for quiet respectful, responsible renter. Shared full size bathroom shared with one other renter.
Walking distance to Lake Stevens town center, restaurants, & lake access. Bus route within a short walk.

Terms:
First and last month rent
Deposit $500
Utilities divided between all renters (5), $65 per month.
Viewing by appointment with landlord.
Thank you and hope to meet you soon. This Sunday 4/26. and appointment or by appointment for another day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

