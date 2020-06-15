1610 131st Dr Ne

Amenities

dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities

Bedroom available for $525.

Quiet neighborhood, looking for quiet respectful, responsible renter. Shared full size bathroom shared with one other renter.

Walking distance to Lake Stevens town center, restaurants, & lake access. Bus route within a short walk.



Terms:

First and last month rent

Deposit $500

Utilities divided between all renters (5), $65 per month.

Viewing by appointment with landlord.

Thank you and hope to meet you soon. This Sunday 4/26. and appointment or by appointment for another day.