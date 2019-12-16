12302 10th Street NE

Amenities
Gorgeous home in Desirable Reserve at Lake Stevens Neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features soaring ceilings, hardwoods throughout, Open concept kitchen w/loads of counter space, eating bar, & stainless appliances, that opens up to family room. Large formal living w/gas fireplace, formal dining, and updated fixtures. New carpet and paint. Spacious master suite w/walk in closet & 5 piece master bath. 2 additional large beds up w/bath. No Pets-no exceptions. 1 year lease, call for a showing!
