All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 12302 10th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
12302 10th Street NE
Last updated December 16 2019 at 12:09 AM

12302 10th Street NE

12302 10th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12302 10th Street Northeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in Desirable Reserve at Lake Stevens Neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features soaring ceilings, hardwoods throughout, Open concept kitchen w/loads of counter space, eating bar, & stainless appliances, that opens up to family room. Large formal living w/gas fireplace, formal dining, and updated fixtures. New carpet and paint. Spacious master suite w/walk in closet & 5 piece master bath. 2 additional large beds up w/bath. No Pets-no exceptions. 1 year lease, call for a showing!
Gorgeous home in Desirable Reserve at Lake Stevens Neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home features soaring ceilings, hardwoods throughout, Open concept kitchen w/loads of counter space, eating bar, & stainless appliances, that opens up to family room. Large formal living w/gas fireplace, formal dining, and updated fixtures. New carpet and paint. Spacious master suite w/walk in closet & 5 piece master bath. 2 additional large beds up w/bath. Corner lot, new sod.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12302 10th Street NE have any available units?
12302 10th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 12302 10th Street NE have?
Some of 12302 10th Street NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12302 10th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
12302 10th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12302 10th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 12302 10th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 12302 10th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 12302 10th Street NE offers parking.
Does 12302 10th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12302 10th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12302 10th Street NE have a pool?
No, 12302 10th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 12302 10th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 12302 10th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12302 10th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12302 10th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12302 10th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12302 10th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Stevens Apartments with Balconies
Lake Stevens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Stevens Apartments with Parking
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bellingham, WABremerton, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus