10042 15th Pl SE

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 House For Rent - Property Id: 53829
This two-story home features a great room perfect for entertaining or cozy nights at home relaxing in front of the gas fireplace. The gourmet-inspired kitchen with tons of room to gather includes an eat-in island that can fit six or more. The upstairs master suite includes a large walk in closet and private bath with double sinks, open loft and three more bedrooms.
This home includes: blinds, beautiful stainless appliances and more. On premium lot next to a protected area with privacy. Fenced back yard. And with backyard fireplace.
Other amenities:
1. 3 minutes to Highways 2 and 9. Only 10 minutes to Interstate 405.
2. Very close to all great schools.
3. Next to Safeway, Haggens, Walmart, Target, and 3 gyms.
4. TJ Maxx/Marshall's and Costco to come soon.
Pets: On case by case basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53829
