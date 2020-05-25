10042 15th Pl SE

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 07/01/20



This two-story home features a great room perfect for entertaining or cozy nights at home relaxing in front of the gas fireplace. The gourmet-inspired kitchen with tons of room to gather includes an eat-in island that can fit six or more. The upstairs master suite includes a large walk in closet and private bath with double sinks, open loft and three more bedrooms.

This home includes: blinds, beautiful stainless appliances and more. On premium lot next to a protected area with privacy. Fenced back yard. And with backyard fireplace.



Other amenities:

1. 3 minutes to Highways 2 and 9. Only 10 minutes to Interstate 405.

2. Very close to all great schools.

3. Next to Safeway, Haggens, Walmart, Target, and 3 gyms.

4. TJ Maxx/Marshall's and Costco to come soon.

Pets: On case by case basis.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53829

