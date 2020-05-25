All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 10042 15th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
10042 15th Pl SE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

10042 15th Pl SE

10042 15th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

10042 15th Pl SE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 House For Rent - Property Id: 53829

This two-story home features a great room perfect for entertaining or cozy nights at home relaxing in front of the gas fireplace. The gourmet-inspired kitchen with tons of room to gather includes an eat-in island that can fit six or more. The upstairs master suite includes a large walk in closet and private bath with double sinks, open loft and three more bedrooms.
This home includes: blinds, beautiful stainless appliances and more. On premium lot next to a protected area with privacy. Fenced back yard. And with backyard fireplace.

Other amenities:
1. 3 minutes to Highways 2 and 9. Only 10 minutes to Interstate 405.
2. Very close to all great schools.
3. Next to Safeway, Haggens, Walmart, Target, and 3 gyms.
4. TJ Maxx/Marshall's and Costco to come soon.
Pets: On case by case basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53829
Property Id 53829

(RLNE5775401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10042 15th Pl SE have any available units?
10042 15th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 10042 15th Pl SE have?
Some of 10042 15th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10042 15th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
10042 15th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10042 15th Pl SE pet-friendly?
No, 10042 15th Pl SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 10042 15th Pl SE offer parking?
No, 10042 15th Pl SE does not offer parking.
Does 10042 15th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10042 15th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10042 15th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 10042 15th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 10042 15th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 10042 15th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 10042 15th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10042 15th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10042 15th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10042 15th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 2 BedroomsLake Stevens Apartments with Balcony
Lake Stevens Apartments with GarageLake Stevens Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WA
Issaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College