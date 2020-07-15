All apartments in Lake Ketchum
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

7619 316th PL W

7619 316th Place Northwest · (206) 229-5224
Location

7619 316th Place Northwest, Lake Ketchum, WA 98292

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7619 316th PL W · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
7619 316th PL W Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Rental near Lake Ketchum - Available8/1. Completely remodeled near Lake Ketchum. Gorgeous home with large eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, family room, and den with 3 decks. The master bedroom opens to a deck along with a master bath with large walk in closet. New carpet and new paint. Only minutes away from downtown Stanwood, Conway, shopping, and I-5. Hour from Seattle. Laundry space with washer dryer hookups. New carport. 12 month minimum term. No smoking. Agent to view.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5213638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

