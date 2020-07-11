/
apartments with washer dryer
132 Apartments for rent in Lake Forest Park, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Forest Park
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
11 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Clocktower
13725 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
845 sqft
Gated community with a courtesy patrol blocks from Lake Washington near Route 522. Renovated apartments feature lovely quartz countertops and new steel appliances. Sun deck and seasonal pool available to residents.
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
22 Units Available
Cedar Terrace
Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1208 sqft
Taluswood Apartments offers stylishly renovated one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
905 sqft
Located in the Lake City neighborhood. Residents enjoy elevators, on-site management and rooftop patio. Units feature garbage disposal, dishwasher, washer/dryer, cable hook-up and microwave.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,285
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1049 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Tenants get access to a yoga studio and barbecue station. Close to Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to Lake City Way NE.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
8 Units Available
Ballinger
The 205
1795 NE 205th St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,090
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The 205 in Shoreline. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
208 Units Available
Ridgecrest
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Olympic Hills
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Last updated July 10 at 10:50am
Contact for Availability
Briarcrest
14554 31st Avenue Northeast
14554 31st Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice and cozy rambler house, 3BR, 1BA, approx 1200 s/f. Newly renovated home! All new wood flooring throughout, Spacious bright living room, new updated kitchen with granite counter top and tile floors, freshly painted interior and exterior.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Forest Park
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Cascade View
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Capri Apartments in Mountlake Terrace. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
25 Units Available
Greenwood
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Cascade View
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
858 sqft
Enjoy privacy and convenience in your luxurious apartment home in Mountlake Terrace, situated just 15 miles north of downtown Seattle. Choose from spacious, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
51 Units Available
University District
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
9 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
3 Units Available
Wedgwood
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,914
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1063 sqft
Discover comfortable, modern living at Jasper, where modern apartment living comes with a little more space in a welcoming, tree-lined neighborhood that already feels like home.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,685
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edition apartments offer modern luxury studio, open one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes in the growing Bothell community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
7 Units Available
Canyon Park
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Parkwood
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,650
711 sqft
Malmo is a place to end your journey. From hosting a large party in the community room to letting your dog socialize (and get a wash), Malmo is full service with stops near restaurants, transit, major employers, and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
13 Units Available
Green Lake
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,791
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
27 Units Available
Maple Leaf
The Enclave at Northgate
525 NE Northgate Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1146 sqft
Conveniently located across the street from Northgate Mall and Hubbard Homestead Park. Sleek apartments with stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Green community is handicapped accessible. Courtyard and guest suite available.
